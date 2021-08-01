Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $130,560.20 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $130,560.20 or 3.16384387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and $725,737.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 133.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

