TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $104.50. 75,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80. TTEC has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

