mStable USD (MUSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121,670.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and $121,670.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.74 or 1.00226387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000760 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

