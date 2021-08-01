0Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $274,736.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and approximately $274,736.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00085697 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

