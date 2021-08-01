GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $33.87 million and $7.47 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000944 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,448,392 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.