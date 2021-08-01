$2.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $6.31. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $11.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $20.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $29.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,250,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

