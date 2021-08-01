Loser Coin (LOWB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00103444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00138135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.02 or 1.00074275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00825842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

