PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares worth $34,742,908. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.