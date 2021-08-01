Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT at $2.16

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

BTEGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.72. 220,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,482. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

