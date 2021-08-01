Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.22. 6,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

