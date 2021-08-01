Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBOOY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GBOOY stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 17,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,847. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

