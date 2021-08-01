BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.17.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.