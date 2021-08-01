WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN traded down $272.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,327.59. 9,965,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,459.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

