SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.60 million-$382.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.89 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.410 EPS.

SPSC traded up $8.58 on Friday, reaching $108.95. 212,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,072. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $118.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

