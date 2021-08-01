Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $32.600-$32.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $31.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $8.120-$8.270 EPS.

Shares of MTD traded down $37.99 on Friday, reaching $1,473.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $900.22 and a 12-month high of $1,519.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,375.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 238.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

