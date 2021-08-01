Smoothy Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $797,115.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.81 or 1.00297629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.00827025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

