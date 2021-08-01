Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.65). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

Several analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 534,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.