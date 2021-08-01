Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.65). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

Several analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 534,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

