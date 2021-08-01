Analysts Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target at $84.33

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,393 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

