DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Hits $687.32 on Top Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.81 or 1.00297629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.00827025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

