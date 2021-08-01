Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,617. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $782.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

