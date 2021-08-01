Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.25. 24,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235. The company has a market cap of $549.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $179.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.