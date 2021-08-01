ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 58,776,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

