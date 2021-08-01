Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.83 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.570-$3.720 EPS.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 474,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,237. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

