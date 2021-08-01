Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target at $63.57

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASGTF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Altus Group stock remained flat at $$46.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.13. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

