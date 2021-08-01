Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $47.85

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. 2,116,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.89. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.