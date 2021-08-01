Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $15.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPRQF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.55 target price (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

