Add.xyz Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $7,109.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00790650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

