Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $21.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,694.53. 1,278,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,478.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

