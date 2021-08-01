Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LIXT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 189,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

