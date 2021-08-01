Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,704.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,553.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

