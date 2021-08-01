$46.85 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $46.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $54.01 million. International Seaways posted sales of $139.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $294.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $383.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $495.97 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $747.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSW. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 211,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $462.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

