Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $3.25 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00102987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,845.92 or 0.99109946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00822249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,221,512 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

