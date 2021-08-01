Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,868,369.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Safehold by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Safehold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 65,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,486. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $91.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

