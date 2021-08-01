Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.570-$3.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.620 EPS.

NYSE DLB traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 474,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,237. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

