Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 734,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.19.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

