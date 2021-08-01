Dai Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $371.74 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00786067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00039713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,657,965,424 coins and its circulating supply is 5,657,964,935 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

