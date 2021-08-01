Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Increases By 52.2%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the June 30th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

DIIBF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $708.86 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

