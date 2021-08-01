China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Update

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,661,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Infrastructure Construction stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,121,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,909,895. China Infrastructure Construction has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About China Infrastructure Construction

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model in the Houston Metro area, Texas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

