Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Crawford United stock remained flat at $$34.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.39. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRAWA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

