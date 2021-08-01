Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $431.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

