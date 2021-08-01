Zelwin (ZLW) Market Cap Tops $468.69 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00015819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zelwin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Zelwin has a total market cap of $468.69 million and $718,393.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,251,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

