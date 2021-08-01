Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $54.75 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,976,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.95. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

