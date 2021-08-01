Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.30 Million

Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $34.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $140.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $147.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $133.95 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $136.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 34.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,355. The company has a market capitalization of $434.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.