Signata (SATA) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Signata has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $75,794.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signata has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00787640 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039741 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,704,226 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

