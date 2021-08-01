Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce sales of $193.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.70 million and the highest is $221.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $90.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $844.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $967.12 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 638,336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 6,051,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,468. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

