COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 54.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 64.0% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CMPS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 258,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,708. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

