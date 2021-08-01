NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NXGPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY remained flat at $$56.90 during trading hours on Friday. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.86. NEXT has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

