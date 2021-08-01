Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Rises By 28.1%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of Parkland stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16. Parkland has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

