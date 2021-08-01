Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

PBKOF stock remained flat at $$41.68 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

