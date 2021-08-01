Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.950 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.23.

FTNT stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

